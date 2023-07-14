Birmingham PD investigating homicide at apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, July 13.

Police say around 9:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of an argument in the parking lot of the Vines at Hillside West Apartment Complex, located in the 5800 Block of Monte Sano Road. The call was soon updated to a person shot.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim unresponsive in a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Responding officers rendered aid to the victim. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel arrived on the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. UAB Hospital staff pronounced the victim dead.

The victim will be identified upon notification to the next of kin, according to authorities.

Police say no one is in custody.

If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact the BPD homicide unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

