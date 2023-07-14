Birmingham Fire officials discuss morale after station 9 shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire’s Station 9 company is currently operating out of Station 23. Birmingham Fire Officials say day one of operations ran smoothly, and that the temporary arrangement is helping in more ways than one.

“Right now it’s a tough time, it’s the toughest time I’ve had in 27 years,” says Birmingham Fire Lieutenant Catina Williams. “I hope that we never suffer a disaster like we had yesterday. I don’t wish this on anybody.”

All 32 stations within the Birmingham Fire Department are rallying around the company of Station 9 after two of their own were seriously injured.

The station remains closed while the investigation continues.

“Typically we as firefighters, we normally step up when needed, people in Inglenook, they’re used to having three, four people working at the station. Now the people who work at Station 9 are being housed here which means that they’re a bigger family,” Williams says.

Station 23 isn’t just serving as a space for the firefighters to work, they’re offering a shoulder to lean on in trying times.

“As firefighters we talk to each other, that’s our debriefing, when we make calls where you need somebody to talk to, sometimes you have to go outside but sometimes our peace is talking to each other about the call we just made,” says Williams.

As of Thursday, BFD operations continued as normal, and Lieutenant Williams says they expect no complications from Station 9 operating from Station 23. Still, she asks the community to keep Birmingham Fire in their thoughts.

“Be patient with us because we suffered yesterday,” says Williams. “All prayers are welcome for the two young men that were injured as well as their families and Birmingham fire rescue services”

Lieutenant Williams says there are multiple resources available to Birmingham firefighters who may be struggling with yesterday’s attack, including peer counseling and employee assistance in other areas. She urges any Birmingham Fire employees to seek help if they need it.

