LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Fire officials discuss morale after station 9 shooting

Station 9 is temporarily closed after yesterday’s attack. Another station is opening their doors to the company of Station 9 offering not just space, but support.
Help offered to Station 9 after shooting
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire’s Station 9 company is currently operating out of Station 23. Birmingham Fire Officials say day one of operations ran smoothly, and that the temporary arrangement is helping in more ways than one.

“Right now it’s a tough time, it’s the toughest time I’ve had in 27 years,” says Birmingham Fire Lieutenant Catina Williams. “I hope that we never suffer a disaster like we had yesterday. I don’t wish this on anybody.”

All 32 stations within the Birmingham Fire Department are rallying around the company of Station 9 after two of their own were seriously injured.

The station remains closed while the investigation continues.

“Typically we as firefighters, we normally step up when needed, people in Inglenook, they’re used to having three, four people working at the station. Now the people who work at Station 9 are being housed here which means that they’re a bigger family,” Williams says.

Station 23 isn’t just serving as a space for the firefighters to work, they’re offering a shoulder to lean on in trying times.

“As firefighters we talk to each other, that’s our debriefing, when we make calls where you need somebody to talk to, sometimes you have to go outside but sometimes our peace is talking to each other about the call we just made,” says Williams.

As of Thursday, BFD operations continued as normal, and Lieutenant Williams says they expect no complications from Station 9 operating from Station 23. Still, she asks the community to keep Birmingham Fire in their thoughts.

“Be patient with us because we suffered yesterday,” says Williams. “All prayers are welcome for the two young men that were injured as well as their families and Birmingham fire rescue services”

Lieutenant Williams says there are multiple resources available to Birmingham firefighters who may be struggling with yesterday’s attack, including peer counseling and employee assistance in other areas. She urges any Birmingham Fire employees to seek help if they need it.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on July 12, 2023.
UPDATE: 2 Birmingham firefighters shot, expected to survive after surgery
Shooting on Zinnia Lane.
B’ham PD: Double homicide investigation underway, victims identified
First Alert Weather 9p 7-13-23
First Alert Weather: Scattered storms capable of producing heavy rain again on Friday
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Damarion Henry, 2, of Birmingham, has died after being found unresponsive in an above ground...
Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in pool

Latest News

Residents of The Pointe in Center Point are frustrated they're forced to drive to the post...
Residents of Center Point apartment complex frustrated over destroyed mailboxes
BFRS contingency with Station 9 temporarily closed
Bham firefighters who worked at station where two were shot temporarily operate out of Inglenook station
YMCA instructor, Russell Lee
Birmingham YMCA instructor passes away while teaching class
First Alert Weather 9p 7-13-23
First Alert Weather: Scattered storms capable of producing heavy rain again on Friday