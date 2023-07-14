LawCall
Bham firefighters who worked at station where two were shot temporarily operate out of Inglenook station

Birmingham Fire officials say the first day of station 9 company operating out of station 23 went smoothly, and they don’t anticipate any complications.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire has announced that Station 9 will be closed until further notice. The closing of Station 9 has many in the Norwood Neighborhood of Birmingham wondering ‘Who will be taking care of them in the meantime?’

Norwood is still covered by the firefighters who work at Station 9, but they’re working out of a new, temporary location.

Station 23, which is in the Inglenook neighborhood, is closest to Station 9. That station is housing their engine, as well as serving as a place for Norwood’s firefighters to operate out of while their own is closed.

Birmingham Fire Lieutenant Catina Williams says she doesn’t foresee any longer response times for Norwood. Station 23 is about a seven minute drive away from Inglenook.

If dispatch takes a call for Norwood, then Station 9′s company will be sent, and if extra help is needed, Station 23 as well as the rest of Birmingham Fire is standing by.

“The citizens of Norwood can rest assured that their area is still being covered. Although Station 9 is closed temporarily, until further notice, the people in that area are being taken care of because they have Station 1 and they have this station here. They’re still being covered,” Williams said.

FOX6 asked whether there was any tentative timeline for when Station 9 will be reopened but as of right now BFD does not have one.

