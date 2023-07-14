2023 Birmingham Restaurant Week - Summer Edition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) returns July 20-29.

With over 50 locally owned restaurants, food trucks and bars expected to participate, this Summer Edition of BRW takes food and drink lovers on a tasteful adventure. The 10-day event brings the Birmingham community an opportunity to indulge in foods ranging from fine dining to down-home cooking with pecial breakfast, lunch and dinner menus ranging from $5 to $50 per person.

“Birmingham Restaurant Week 2023 - Summer Edition has a goal to promote locally owned restaurants and provide assistance to them where we are able to. Without our restaurants, the vibrancy of our culinary community will diminish. So we’re making sure the people in our community know about all of the great new places to eat and even offer them some deals at the places they already frequent,” said Bill Stoeffhaas, co-founder of BRW and owner of Style Advertising, the organizer of BRW.

This year, BRW will hosts a Preview Party on July 18 from 5 to 8 p.m., which will be held at the Sloss Furnaces Visitor Center. A Food Truck Pop-Up, located downtown at 32nd Street South and Sixth Avenue South, July 20-22. A Wineology finale will be held at Urban Parc on August 1.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for the Preview Party and Wineology for only $30.

Participating restaurants include:

· 2 Dough Girlz Pizzeria

· A&D’s Wings & Things

· Adored Sweets (Bakery & Sweets Truck)

· American Kolache

· Avondale Common House

· Cantina On Wheels

· Cookie Fix (Homewood and Vestavia)

· Davenport’s Pizza Palace (Mountain Brook and Vestavia)

· Dread River Distilling Co., Dreamland BBQ, Elysian Gardens

· Fat Charles BBQ

· Filter Coffee Parlor

· Galley & Garden

· Gumbo to Geaux Food Truck and Catering

· I Love Tina & Gina’s

· Lemonade Junkeez

· Luna Latin Cuisine

· Michael’s Restaurant

· Nawlins Style PoBoys

· Nori Thai and Sushi

· Ocean Restaurant

· Ovenbird

· Pandy’s SnoBiz

· Parkside on Fifth

· Pasteles La MoreliAna Pastries & Desserts

· Rojo

· Roots & Revelry

· Rusty’s BBQ

· Sabor Latino

· Slice Pizza & Brew House (Crestline, Lakeview and Vestavia)

· SOCU Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar

· Sol y Luna

· SMOKE Bistro

· Stephen’s Hotdog Wagon

· Taj India

· The Fig Birmingham

· The Gardens Cafe by Kathy G

· Treats So Sweet

· Umami

· Uptown Cantina

· Urban Parc and Vino

· More to come!

