UAB launches new study: Alabama has the third highest rate in the nation for fatal car crashes over the last three years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study from UAB shows Alabama has one of the nation’s highest rates for deadly car crashes.

The rating has been consistent from 2020-2022.

UAB experts are telling me many drivers back in 2020 had what they are calling a ‘risk compensation mind set.’

A risk compensation mind set means there were fewer drivers on the road in 2020 so some folks felt it was okay to speed, or not wear their seatbelt increasing their chances of a fatal crash.

Fatal crashes that year rose about 30-40% from previous years but stayed stable in 2021 and 2022.

UAB expert Russell Griffin said,this study was really about what happens when there is a drastic change in traffic patterns.

“In Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that there was an increase in DUI arrests, speeding violations, and seat belt violations as well,” Griffin said. “So for some reason, people were taking riskier behaviors.”

UAB experts hope you will not only slow down and obey traffic rules, but hope this study can be useful for emergency services, hospitals, and law enforcement.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.