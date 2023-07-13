Tuscaloosa police arrest man in recent string of vehicle break-ins on McFarland Boulevard

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A big update in the string of car break-ins in Tuscaloosa. Officers have made an arrest after several cars were burglarized at businesses along McFarland Boulevard. Tuscaloosa police say they spotted the very suspect they had been looking for yesterday afternoon in connection to car break-ins along McFarland Boulevard.

According to police, that man is 46-year old Tavares McKinstry, responsible for at least five vehicle break-ins. The most recent case involved a couple of cars in the parking lot of Fresh Market.

At this point, investigators say they don’t think McKinstry is connected to the string of vehicles broken into at two apartment complexes because the leads so far seem to indicate different people are responsible. Officers say McKinstry’s motive was money.

“Just for money. He was looking for money, looking for goods. He was mostly looking for purses, credit cards. He was trying to find shoppers going into businesses who were leaving behind purses and those sort of things,” said Lt. Donny Emerson.

Emerson says the key break in this case was surveillance video taken from one of the businesses along McFarland. Lt. Emerson says it’ll be a hit or miss whether any of the victims will get any of their personal belongings back.

Tuscaloosa County court records show as of this writing Tavares McKinstry remains in the county jail.

