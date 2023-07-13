Rising HPV infections linked to increased oral cancer, deaths in men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More men are being diagnosed with oral cancers, primarily due to the sexually transmitted infection known as human papillomavirus (HPV). Dr. Anthony Morlandt, Associate Professor and Section Chief of Oral Oncology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry, said there is no test available for identifying throat cancer in men or women, adults or children. However, dentists and doctors can play a crucial role in detecting oral cancers during routine examinations.

“Inside the mouth, we can see a white or red patch,” Dr. Morlandt explained, emphasizing the importance of regular dental and medical check-ups. These abnormal patches are relatively easy for dental professionals and doctors to identify, providing an opportunity for early detection.

One significant symptom to be aware of is persistent sores in the mouth or throat that won’t heal. Dr. Morlandt adds, “The other thing we worry about is for patients who have a lump or mass in the neck. It can be under the jaw, around the windpipe, or voice box. You might feel it just on top of this carotid artery that pulses in your neck. That would be concerning.”

Undetected oral cancer can lead to its progression and potential fatality. Dr. Morlandt emphasized, “Survival is about half for patients who are stage four compared to stage one or two.”

Given that there is currently no cure for HPV, prevention is crucial. Dr. Morlandt suggested that vaccination is the best defense against HPV-related oral cancers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the HPV vaccine for 11 and 12-year-olds for optimal protection. According to the CDC, “Routine vaccination at age 11 or 12 years provides excellent protection, but immunization can be given through age 26.”

For those up to 45 years old, vaccination remains an option, but it’s suspected that 85% of adults have already been infected with at least one of the more than 150 strains of HPV.

In addition to vaccination, there are steps individuals can take to reduce their risk of contracting oral HPV:

Practice Safe Sexual Behavior : Using barrier methods such as condoms and dental dams during sexual activity can lower the risk of HPV transmission. It is important to note that although condoms can provide some protection, they may not cover all areas at risk.

Limit Sexual Partners : Having fewer sexual partners and being in a mutually monogamous relationship can decrease the likelihood of HPV exposure.

Get Regular Dental Check-ups : Routine visits to the dentist are essential for oral health and can help identify any suspicious oral or throat abnormalities at an early stage. Dentists are trained to recognize signs of oral cancer and can provide appropriate guidance and treatment.

Maintain Good Oral Hygiene : Brushing teeth twice a day, flossing regularly, and using mouthwash can help maintain oral health and reduce the risk of oral infections, including HPV-related complications.

Avoid Tobacco and Alcohol: Tobacco and excessive alcohol use have been linked to an increased risk of oral cancers. Quitting tobacco use and moderating alcohol consumption can significantly decrease the likelihood of developing HPV-related oral cancers.

