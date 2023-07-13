Pedestrian struck, killed in Bessemer hit-and-run

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened July 12 around 8:39 p.m. in Bessemer.

A female pedestrian was crossing 9th Avenue North at Brewer Drive in Bessemer when she was struck by a white Hyundai sedan. After the collision, JCCO says the vehicle came to a stop and the driver fled the scene on foot.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The Bessemer Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

