Norwood neighborhood reacts to brutal fire station shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The community of the fire station where two firefighters were shot multiple times are reacting after the brazen act.

Those who live in the Norwood neighborhood of North Birmingham tell FOX6 they’re upset by what happened Wednesday morning, and also feeling worried that 12 hours after the incident, no arrests have been made.

Some neighbors called the fire station an integral part of their community, sharing stories of the department delivering toys and supplies during the COVID19 lockdown. They also described members of the department stopping to help neighbors change tires.

Both off and on camera, neighbors say they’re seeing an increase in violence around where they live, and believe that an increased police presence would deter more crimes from happening in the future.

“I think that we all know that we used to have more police patrols in the neighborhood,” says Mary Jean LaMay, the secretary for her neighborhood, who is also a former neighborhood president. “We continue to ask as recent as this week for more police presence, because we are one of the safer neighborhoods on the north side, when they need an extra hand they pull it from our neighborhood.”

The community says they’ll continue to keep the department in their thoughts and offer support where they can.

