New Boys and Girls Club branch opens in Northport

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama expands operations in the Tuscaloosa area.

There is now a new branch that’s open in Northport. It brings additional safety, security and structure for kids there.

Kids who are members of the club, Northport City leaders and supporters hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its grand opening on Wednesday, July 12.

This branch of the Boys and Girls Club operates in the Robert Hasson Community Center.

Organizers say it provides a safe place for kids to do their homework and have activities for them while their parents are at work.

It is already at capacity with 50 kids, who are now registered members.

Staff will be there to work with them during the day in the summer and after hours when school is in session.

“Well, we filled out capacity here in a week. And we have a waiting list, so that just tells me that there’s a need for high quality programming in our community here in Northport for young people when school is out,” explained Kim Turner, President and CEO Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama.

There’s a membership fee of $25 a year, and weekly fee between $30 and $50, depending on scholarships, according to Turner.

She added there’s already a waiting list for new members to join.

