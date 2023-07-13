LawCall
How YMCA’s free 7th grade membership will help with development

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As our kids head into middle school, it can be hard to navigate everything that comes with the early teen years.

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is offering free memberships for 7th-graders throughout the upcoming school year to help. They say the initiative is designed to serve young teens during a critical time in their lives and investing in them now can help give them a brighter future.

“It can be a tough time for a lot of kids to figure things out,” said Margaret Canter, a child & adolescent psychologist and an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at UAB.

She says investing in children at this age is critical.

“It’s just a time when there’s a lot of things changing,” said Canter. “Through elementary school, kids love their friends but the parents are really their go-to’s and their family and I think during middle school, it kind of changes where kids are seeking that out from others and friends.”

That’s part of the reason the YMCA is offering the 7th grade memberships.

“7th grade is just a transformational year for students,” said Rhonda Elmore, the YMCA Youth Development VP. “We really wanted to make sure students who maybe weren’t engaged in things with their school had a place to come at the Y to have a safe environment, to continue to learn to be health but also just to have a place to socialize with their friends and have fun after school.”

It’s a way to keep students who may otherwise be at home alone busy.

“In addition to our membership and they’re able to use the pool and workout and take classes,” she explains. “We’re going to have a lot of programs designed for them too so they can come and do leadership classes. We’re going to have a leaders club program at each branch.”

Elmore is also a mom of a 7th grader herself and says this program is a game-changer.

“As a mom and as a member of this community, I’m just excited that they have somewhere to go,” she said. “We’re going to have staff that will be able to pour into them and trust me, they will pour into us too because we can learn so much from middle schoolers.”

The free 7th grade membership begins August 1st and the student is required to attend a membership orientation with a parent or guardian beforehand. Click here for more information on signing up.

