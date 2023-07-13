Homewood Fire Department reacts to violent Bham Fire Station Shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Fire’s Captain says several fire stations like his own already have lots of security measures in place, but he’s asking the community to help them make sure that something like this never happens again.

“It’s kind of a shock, no one is expecting when you come in to work at a fire station for someone to come in and start shooting at you. Fire stations are where people come for help, not to find violence at, but unfortunately that’s the way society is right now, seems like,” says Homewood Fire Captain Mark Shannon.

Shannon says the shooting that left two Birmingham firefighters seriously injured hits too close to home.

“The fire department is a tight-knit community, we all know each other, we’re all in classes together in training together,” Shannon says.

He says his station receives visitors throughout the day, and they already have multiple security measures in place.

“For Homewood, each of our entry doors all have padlocks on them so only the firemen know what that combination is,” Shannon explains. “We have a phone that dials directly into our dispatch so if someone needs to come to the fire station for help and it dials straight in to our dispatch if they need help. And of course we have a doorbell.”

To run a station, though, there are times when doors must be open.

“For Homewood, we really try to keep the bay door shut as much as we can, but in order for us to check off equipment in the morning we have to pull the trucks out,” Shannon says. “Then going to and from calls of course that door is raised up, we try to keep it as secure as we can, but there’s only a limited amount that we can do.”

Captain Shannon says he’s asking the community to do their part to help keep his firefighters safe.

“If the public gets involved, if they see something suspicious, and they get active on helping watching, then I think that would help a tremendous amount,” he says.

Captain Shannon says he and his department are keeping Birmingham Fire in their thoughts this evening, and will offer any support they can.

