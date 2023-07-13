Handwritten wills: Understanding their validity in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the realm of estate planning, handwritten wills, also known as holographic wills, have long held a place as a method for individuals to express their final wishes. Alabama, in particular, recognizes the legal validity of such wills under specific circumstances. However, it is crucial to comprehend the nuances and potential challenges associated with handwritten wills to avoid complications and family disputes down the line.

Attorney Chris Burrell, founder of C. Burrell Law Group in Birmingham, sheds light on the topic, emphasizing the importance of understanding the requirements for a valid handwritten will. Burrell stated, “The most important thing is the person of sound mind and body and they fully express what their wishes are, that the will is notarized and witnessed by two people. Then after that, you have a valid will.”

While Alabama acknowledges the legality of handwritten wills, it is essential to be aware of the potential challenges that may arise. Handwriting interpretation, unclear clauses, or disputed intentions can lead to contention among family members, as seen in the notable case of Aretha Franklin, the beloved Queen of Soul. Franklin’s handwritten wills, created in 2010 and 2014, resulted in a legal battle among her sons, with a jury declaring the latter will as valid in 2023.

To avoid potential issues, Attorney Burrell suggested having final wishes properly printed and documented. “They said there were some things in the [Franklin] will that were unclear. Some of the handwriting was unclear. So obviously the best way to avoid that is to have everything written out, typed out so there is no ambiguity as far as what the person’s wishes are,” explained Burrell.

Understanding the nuances of handwritten wills and seeking legal counsel when necessary can help individuals navigate the intricacies of estate planning effectively. By staying informed and proactive, individuals can ensure that their wishes are legally valid, reduce the chances of family disputes, and provide clarity for their loved ones during sensitive times.

