Flood waters in Sumter County causing major road closures

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service says dangerous conditions are currently ongoing in Sumter County.

Sumter County EMA is reporting numerous roads are impassable in Livingston and York, with water entering some homes in York.

NWS also reports the Sucarnoochee River in Livingston has risen rapidly due to the ongoing torrential rainfall in Sumter County.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Sucarnoochee River, which has risen just below 9 feet.

Flooded roadways I-20/59 in Sumter County have been reported. Make sure to seek an alternative route.

8:59AM: *FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC* AVOID I-20/59 NB & SB in Sumter County. It appears that the interstate is shutdown on both sides due to flooding. Alternate route roadways are dealing with flooding as well. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/9HHPOndZB3 — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) July 13, 2023

The First Alert Weather team says the radar is estimating over 8″ of rain over the past six hours with more rain on the way.

Heavy rain continues for parts of east Mississippi and west Alabama Thursday morning.

Travel is not recommended in parts of Sumter County as rain continues to fall.

Do not drive into flooded roadways in this area.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.