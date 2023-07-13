First Alert Weather: First Alert for scattered storms and an isolated flood threat in west Alabama Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting out the day with a mostly cloudy sky. It is definitely muggy when you step outside. Temperatures are warmer than yesterday with most of us in the low to mid 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out, but it remains very isolated this morning.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a disturbance producing numerous showers and storms in central Mississippi this morning. We’ll have to watch how it sets up because we could see some heavy rain impact parts of Sumter, Greene, Hale, and Pickens counties this morning. The Weather Prediction Center is highlighting a moderate threat for excessive rainfall today for parts of Central Mississippi. Use caution if you plan on traveling into Mississippi today. Whenever they issue a moderate or high risk for excessive rainfall, it means that flooding could become a major concern. They have a small threat for excessive rainfall in west Alabama. If we see any flooding today, it’ll likely end up for parts of Sumter, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Pickens, Fayette, and Marion counties. We are also watching another disturbance pushing into northern Arkansas that is traveling into the Southeast. With the combination of all of these disturbances, we are looking at a decent chance to see scattered showers and storms today. Rain chances will be very possible during the morning and afternoon hours. I would recommend an umbrella today, especially for those who live in west Alabama.

The main threats today are heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning, and the chance for isolated flooding. We are looking at a mostly cloudy sky today. With more cloud cover and an earlier arrival of showers and storms, temperatures may trend a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. If you have any evening plans, our weather models show drier conditions with only an isolated shower possible. Temperatures will likely cool near 80°F by 7-8 p.m. CDT.

Excessive rain outlook today (WBRC FOX6 News)

Scattered Storms Possible Friday: We will likely wake up tomorrow morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s with a chance for an isolated shower. Fog can’t be ruled out. We’ll likely remain mostly cloudy tomorrow with several hours of dry weather. Scattered storms will likely randomly form tomorrow. We will also have to watch a cluster of storms to our north that could develop and possibly impact us later in the day. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out in this pattern. The main threat will be strong winds and frequent lightning. Rain chances tomorrow are around 50% with highs in the lower 90s. It’ll likely feel like it is 100°F-105°F when you factor in the high humidity.

Unsettled Weather Continues into the Weekend: I think our best chance to see stormy weather could occur Saturday as a weak front approaches Central Alabama. Rain chances are up to 60% Saturday with rain backing off a little to 40% Sunday. Storms over the weekend will likely produce heavy rain and the low-end threat for a strong or severe storm. If you plan on being outside over the weekend, please monitor the forecasts. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors! The weekend won’t be a washout. We should see several hours of dry weather. I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans, but definitely have a backup plan in case rain and storms move into your area. Sunday’s rain chance may end up along and south of I-20/59 with only an isolated rain chance north of I-20. Temperatures over the weekend are forecast to climb into the lower 90s with a heat index around 100°F-105°F. The good news about the rain is that it’ll help to cool us off.

Potential rainfall (WBRC FOX6 News)

Potential Rainfall: The latest guidance shows rainfall totals adding up around 1-2 inches across most of Central Alabama over the next five to seven days. Higher totals will be possible in west Alabama and into parts of Mississippi. Isolated flooding can’t be ruled out especially for west Alabama for the next couple of days.

Drier and Hotter Next Week: As we head into next week, the pattern will likely begin to become drier and hotter. We are only expecting an isolated storm chance next Monday through Wednesday. With high pressure building across the Deep South, temperatures will likely trend warmer. We could see highs in the low to mid 90s for the first half of the week. Long-range weather models hint that it could end up hotter by the end of next week with spots in the Southeast approaching the triple digits.

Tropical update (WBRC FOX6 News)

Tropical Update: The tropics remain mostly quiet as we head into the middle of July. Water temperatures are extremely warm in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean, and for most of the tropical Atlantic. Sea-surface temperatures are actually in the low to mid 90s off the Florida Keys which is very unusual! It’s something to watch because the warm water can help fuel and intensify developing tropical systems. The good news is that we aren’t monitoring anything that could develop and impact the United States. We are watching an area of low pressure that’s trying to organize in the north-central Atlantic Ocean. this low is several hundred miles northeast of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 60% - medium chance- to develop over the next seven days. Models hint at this system developing, so we could have another named storm. The next name on the list is “Don”. Hurricane season normally ramps up in August and September and comes to an end on November 30th.

