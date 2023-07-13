LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Financial expert weighs in on recent 3% annual inflation rate

Inflation cools to 3%. What does it mean for your wallet?
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released new numbers showing the year-over-year inflation rate is now down to 3% in June, which is the lowest increase since March 2021.

Wall Street celebrated that news Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hitting their highest levels since April 2022.

While it is encouraging to see inflation rates slowly coming down, a Birmingham financial expert says it gets a bit more complicated than just one number seen in the headlines.

Marshall Clay with The Welch Group says the core inflation rate, which doesn’t include unstable inputs like food and energy, is still sitting at 4.8%. He says that number is what needs to come down to 2% consistently before the Federal Reserve will be able to say inflation is “back to normal.”

That being said, Clay says some prices we pay everyday are coming down. For example, the Consumer Price Index for gasoline is sitting at a -26.5.

All in all, Clay says the first half of this year has been optimistic, but it’s not the end.

He has a good analogy to explain where we are in terms of inflation: “If you’re trying to lose 30 pounds, the first 20 pounds comes off very easy. It’s that last 10 pounds once all the easy weight has been lost that’s the most difficult and that’s a great analogy in terms of how they’re dealing with inflation.”

Clay expects it to take several more months before inflation reaches a point where the Federal Reserve will begin dropping interest rates.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on July 12, 2023.
2 Birmingham firefighters shot, transported to UAB Hospital
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Damarion Henry, 2, of Birmingham, has died after being found unresponsive in an above ground...
Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in pool
Montgomery police took an 8-year-old boy into custody following a stolen vehicle crash in the...
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery carjacking, police chase

Latest News

The Magic City is getting younger thanks to an influx of Gen Z homebuyers. They make up over...
Data shows Bhm metro popular among Gen-Z homebuyers
Neighboring agencies react after firefighters shot
Norwood neighborhood reacts to brutal fire station shooting
YMCA of Greater Birmingham announces free memberships for 7th-graders throughout school year.
How YMCA’s free 7th grade membership will help with development
Vote on August 8 on Indian Ford Fire District annexation
City of Helena looking to annex the entire Indian Ford fire district