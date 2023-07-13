Financial expert weighs in on recent 3% annual inflation rate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released new numbers showing the year-over-year inflation rate is now down to 3% in June, which is the lowest increase since March 2021.

Wall Street celebrated that news Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hitting their highest levels since April 2022.

While it is encouraging to see inflation rates slowly coming down, a Birmingham financial expert says it gets a bit more complicated than just one number seen in the headlines.

Marshall Clay with The Welch Group says the core inflation rate, which doesn’t include unstable inputs like food and energy, is still sitting at 4.8%. He says that number is what needs to come down to 2% consistently before the Federal Reserve will be able to say inflation is “back to normal.”

That being said, Clay says some prices we pay everyday are coming down. For example, the Consumer Price Index for gasoline is sitting at a -26.5.

All in all, Clay says the first half of this year has been optimistic, but it’s not the end.

He has a good analogy to explain where we are in terms of inflation: “If you’re trying to lose 30 pounds, the first 20 pounds comes off very easy. It’s that last 10 pounds once all the easy weight has been lost that’s the most difficult and that’s a great analogy in terms of how they’re dealing with inflation.”

Clay expects it to take several more months before inflation reaches a point where the Federal Reserve will begin dropping interest rates.

