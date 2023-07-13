LawCall
Exclusive Pepsi Pineapple coming to Little Caesars

Pineapple Pair-Up Combo
Pineapple Pair-Up Combo(Little Caesars/Pepsi)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The burning debate ‘does pineapple belong on pizza?’ has now shifted to ‘does pineapple belong in Pepsi?’

Pepsi has teamed up with Little Caesars to create the ultimate summer beverage to pair with your pizza. For a limited time, indulge in pineapple, both on your pizza and in your Pepsi, with the new Pepsi Pineapple.

“Little Caesars fans appreciate great flavor and whether they like pineapple on their pizza or not, we’re confident Pepsi Pineapple will be unapologetically enjoyed by their customers everywhere,” said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice.

This fruity refreshing beverage is available in a one-of-a-kind 16-ounce can only found at Little Caesars. Starting July 17, for a limited time only, participating Little Caesars stores are offering a Pineapple Pair-Up Combo, which includes a 16-ounce Pineapple Pepsi and a Large 2-Topping Thin Crust Pizza, for only $9.99 when you order online.

