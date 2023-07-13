Data shows Bhm metro popular among Gen-Z homebuyers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City is getting younger thanks to an influx of Gen Z homebuyers. They make up over 20% of the mortgage requests in the Birmingham metro according to LendingTree.

Those born roughly between 1997 and 2012 are in the Gen Z population. We’re told the older end of the Gen Zers are attending college, starting careers, and buying homes for the first time. The average age of Gen Z homebuyers in Birmingham is 22 according to the report.

Realtors say affordability is a big factor in attracting young professionals to the area along with a growing economy, thriving food, and nightlife scene among other entertainment.

Kevin Sargent with the Birmingham Association of Realtors is actively working with several Gen Z buyers. He says some of them are relocating from out of state because of the affordability factor. Sargent tells us there are a lot of opportunities for them between the suburbs and downtown.

“Whether it’s the schools in the suburbs to the food scene and night scene in the downtown area. You’ve got a wide spectrum that is bringing them in and allowing them to establish roots and we also have some of the best jobs whether it’s in medical or financial here too,” Sargent said.

Birmingham is just behind Oklahoma City and Salt Lake City as the most popular metros for Gen Z. LendingTree says it can still be difficult to buy a home especially for younger buyers who don’t have much cash or experience in the housing market, but they do say this study helps dispel the myth that homeownership is impossible for all young Americans.

