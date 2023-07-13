Danna Standridge: Tater Tot Casserole
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tater Tot Casserole Recipe
Ingredients:
2 lbs. lean ground beef or ground turkey
1 cream of chicken soup
1 small package tater tots
Directions:
Pat uncooked meat into pan. Spread undiluted soup over the meat. Layer tater tots on top and bake at 350 degrees for 1 to 1/2 hours.
Serve hot and use Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q Sauce as the dipping sauce!
