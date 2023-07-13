Danna Standridge: Tater Tot Casserole

Tater Tot Casserole Recipe

Ingredients:

2 lbs. lean ground beef or ground turkey

1 cream of chicken soup

1 small package tater tots

Directions:

Pat uncooked meat into pan. Spread undiluted soup over the meat. Layer tater tots on top and bake at 350 degrees for 1 to 1/2 hours.

Serve hot and use Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q Sauce as the dipping sauce!

