City of Helena looking to annex the entire Indian Ford fire district

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Helena is holding an election next month to annex the Indian Ford fire district.

The fire district in that area is struggling financially and looking for some support.

Helena Mayor Brain Puckett tells me the goal is to take care of and protect neighbors in that area.

The city of Helena was contacted by the board of directors of the fire district with 200 signatures from residents to annex the entire district into Helena.

Those voting on August 8 will be Jefferson County residents within this area.

The unincorporated Shelby County residents will not vote, however, they will be given the option to annex into the city of Helena to receive the city’s services.

If they choose not to, the city of Helena is working with Shelby County to assist in their fire coverage.

Puckett tells me this will also save folks money as they will no longer pay the fire district fees of $15 million. If the vote is yes, these residents will pay Helena’s property tax of $5 million.

“So, it’s a natural fit,” Puckett said. “We have a fire station there; our police are already patrolling the area 24/7. The infrastructure is there for that district that Helena has to already offer.”

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call the Helena mayor directly at bpuckett@cityofhelena.org

Absentee ballots are available at Helena’s city hall.

