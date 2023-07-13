Calera police department looking to add more SRO’s to their department

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calera Police Department is looking for more School Resource Officers to help keep your children safe.

As the city continues to grow, they need more officers protecting the community and schools.

Last year they had around six SRO officers, and now they are looking to add two more.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche said the department currently has a part time position open for retired law enforcement officers with a starting salary of $25 an hour.

“I want to hire people that I would want to protect my kids at school,” Hyche said. “So, we aren’t looking to teddy bears. We are looking for police officers.”

Chief Hyche said their standards are high, and they’ve already had to reject a few applicants.

“Our training during the summer is going to stress confidence,” Hyche said. “Speed and confidence, because of the things we have to do if we have a shooter in one of our schools, we have to stop that shooter as soon as possible.”

Chief Hyche said they are really looking for individuals that are ready to work and believe in proactive policing.

“We had officers figure out last year figure out they were in the wrong line of work and leave which is fine,” Hyche said. “But I don’t want to discover that about somebody when children are being killed. We need to figure that out now ourselves.”

The police department is also looking to hire at least one other full time, certified officer.

Chief Hyche is also currently in discussions with Calera city officials about a dedicated SGT. position to create a school resource officer unit within the department.

