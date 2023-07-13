B’ham PD: Double homicide investigation underway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a double homicide investigation is underway in the 500 block of Zinnia Lane.
Police were dispatched just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, on a call of shots fired in a residential neighborhood.
Officers arrived on scene and observed two men in a vehicle that had been shot into.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived on scene and pronounced both men dead.
Police say a large amount of shell casings were located on the ground.
Authorities continue to investigate.
If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Birmingham Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.