B’ham PD: Double homicide investigation underway

Shooting on Zinnia Lane.
Shooting on Zinnia Lane.(Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a double homicide investigation is underway in the 500 block of Zinnia Lane.

Police were dispatched just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, on a call of shots fired in a residential neighborhood.

Officers arrived on scene and observed two men in a vehicle that had been shot into.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived on scene and pronounced both men dead.

Police say a large amount of shell casings were located on the ground.

Authorities continue to investigate.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Birmingham Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

