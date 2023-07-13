LawCall
Babypalooza returns to the BJCC

Babypalooza Baby Expo
Babypalooza Baby Expo(Babypalooza Baby Expo)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, is excited to sponsor the 2023 Babypalooza.

Join us on August 26, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the BJCC for the FREE event.

Babypalooza is a baby expo that is perfect for new and expectant parents. If you don’t know where to start, they’re here to help! With resources from pregnancy to preschool to college savings plans, Babypalooza has something to offer all parents.

Although this is a free event, you must register for a free pass. The pass is good for the entire family, so bring everyone along for the fun.

Once you have registered for the event, you will receive an email with details about how you could win free swag.

