Auburn police arrest man wanted in Tuscaloosa sexual abuse case involving UA student

John Threadgill
John Threadgill
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Auburn have arrested a Tuscaloosa man wanted on sexual abuse charges at the University of Alabama campus.

Around 7:30 p.m. on June 12, a female student from the University of Alabama was walking along University Blvd. before a man came up from behind her and knocked her to the ground.

Police say the suspect, identified as 24-year-old John Threadgill, touched the student criminally and forcefully ripped away parts of her shorts before fleeing the scene, taking the clothes with him.

After beginning portions of the investigation, Violent Crimes Unit Sexual Assault Investigators and UA Police were able to identify Threadgill as the suspect. Threadgill has a history of sexual abuse cases, including an arrest in July 2022 for similar acts. He was currently on bond for those charges.

Officials in Tuscaloosa obtained new warrants for Threadgill and revoked his previous bond.

Authorities determined that Threadgill left the Tuscaloosa area and believed he had made his way to Auburn University.

After working with AU Police, Threadgill’s vehicle was located Thursday around 11:30 a.m. A detective watched him enter a business and he attempted to take Threadgill into custody. That’s when police say he fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Threadgill was charged with attempting to elude police and resisting arrest by Auburn Police. He was taken to the Lee County Dentention Center and booked on a $3,500 bond, however he has a felony hold for the charges he is facing in Tuscaloosa. Once he is brought back to Tuscaloosa, he will be committed to jail with no bond.

Authorities encourage anyone who may have been a victim or might know of any possible abuse caused by Threadgill to please contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

