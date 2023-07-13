LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Amber Alert issued after mother took newborn from Phoenix hospital, officials say

Authorities said the baby’s mother was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.
Authorities said the baby’s mother was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for an infant who was allegedly taken by his mother in a duffel bag from an Arizona hospital.

According to Phoenix police, the 5-day-old boy, identified as Baby Santana, was last seen Wednesday at Valleywise Health Medical Center at around 11:45 a.m.

Authorities said the baby’s mother, 24-year-old Rosa Santana, was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.

The newborn had a feeding tube attached and is in need of life-saving medical treatment.

Rosa Santana is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on July 12, 2023.
2 Birmingham firefighters shot, transported to UAB Hospital
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Damarion Henry, 2, of Birmingham, has died after being found unresponsive in an above ground...
Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in pool
Montgomery police took an 8-year-old boy into custody following a stolen vehicle crash in the...
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery carjacking, police chase

Latest News

The Magic City is getting younger thanks to an influx of Gen Z homebuyers. They make up over...
Data shows Bhm metro popular among Gen-Z homebuyers
Neighboring agencies react after firefighters shot
Norwood neighborhood reacts to brutal fire station shooting
Money is being printed and getting ready to flushed out it into the economy.
Financial expert weighs in on recent 3% annual inflation rate
YMCA of Greater Birmingham announces free memberships for 7th-graders throughout school year.
How YMCA’s free 7th grade membership will help with development
Storm clouds pass over the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago heading East out over Lake...
Tornado touches down near Chicago’s O’Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights