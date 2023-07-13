LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabaster city engineer provides update on two major road projects

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An update on two major road projects in Alabaster.

Those projects are taking place on highway 119′s railroad crossing.

CSX just finished repaving Highway 119′s railroad crossing, phase two of Alabaster Boulevard began on Monday.

The Alabaster Blvd. project is costing the city about $7.1 million dollars.

It’s broken into three phases with phase one finishing up just before the Fourth of July.

“Phase two is from Progress Blvd. to Westwood Baptist Church. They will be digging out all the bad spots which are about 8 to 12 feet deep in some areas,” said Fred Hawkins, Alabaster’s Engineer.

The goal is to rebuild the pavement. This work started Monday and will last until late august.

Then, phase three will begin in august and will run until October.

“It will be the same scope of work. The difference is we are phasing it so we can provide one way access at least to the church, people who live along the route, and the businesses,” Hawkins said.

City leaders said Alabaster Blvd. has been in bad shape for years, and after several complaints, they knew it was time the road was fixed.

“We do ask everyone to bear with us. It’s going to be fixed right and we are going to have a good successful project when it’s over,” Hawkins said.

In other news, Highway 119′s railroad crossing near the ACS central office is now open after being repaved a second time.

“CSX came in at 8 a.m. and tore out all of their old work that they had done before,. They smoothed out the pavement and lengthened the transition zone and its much better,” Hawkins said.

The road was reopened Wednesday, and the ride is definitely smoother.

City leaders say they want to apologize to drivers for any inconvenience this may have caused.

However, they are thankful CSX was able to come back and make the road much smoother for residents.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on July 12, 2023.
2 Birmingham firefighters shot, transported to UAB Hospital
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Damarion Henry, 2, of Birmingham, has died after being found unresponsive in an above ground...
Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in pool
Montgomery police took an 8-year-old boy into custody following a stolen vehicle crash in the...
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery carjacking, police chase

Latest News

Vote on August 8 on Indian Ford Fire District annexation
City of Helena looking to annex the entire Indian Ford fire district
Olivia Chapman and Director of Athletics Mark Richard
University of Montevallo names Olivia Chapman new women’s basketball coach
Police arrest suspect in string of car break-ins
Tuscaloosa police arrest man in recent string of vehicle break-ins on McFarland Boulevard
Olivia Chapman named University of Montevallo women's basketball coach
Olivia Chapman named University of Montevallo women's basketball coach