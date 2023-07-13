Alabaster city engineer provides update on two major road projects

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An update on two major road projects in Alabaster.

Those projects are taking place on highway 119′s railroad crossing.

CSX just finished repaving Highway 119′s railroad crossing, phase two of Alabaster Boulevard began on Monday.

The Alabaster Blvd. project is costing the city about $7.1 million dollars.

It’s broken into three phases with phase one finishing up just before the Fourth of July.

“Phase two is from Progress Blvd. to Westwood Baptist Church. They will be digging out all the bad spots which are about 8 to 12 feet deep in some areas,” said Fred Hawkins, Alabaster’s Engineer.

The goal is to rebuild the pavement. This work started Monday and will last until late august.

Then, phase three will begin in august and will run until October.

“It will be the same scope of work. The difference is we are phasing it so we can provide one way access at least to the church, people who live along the route, and the businesses,” Hawkins said.

City leaders said Alabaster Blvd. has been in bad shape for years, and after several complaints, they knew it was time the road was fixed.

“We do ask everyone to bear with us. It’s going to be fixed right and we are going to have a good successful project when it’s over,” Hawkins said.

In other news, Highway 119′s railroad crossing near the ACS central office is now open after being repaved a second time.

“CSX came in at 8 a.m. and tore out all of their old work that they had done before,. They smoothed out the pavement and lengthened the transition zone and its much better,” Hawkins said.

The road was reopened Wednesday, and the ride is definitely smoother.

City leaders say they want to apologize to drivers for any inconvenience this may have caused.

However, they are thankful CSX was able to come back and make the road much smoother for residents.

