Two Birmingham firefighters shot, transported to UAB Hospital

Birmingham Police on the scene at BFRS Station 9 where two firefighters were shot on Wednesday.
Birmingham Police on the scene at BFRS Station 9 where two firefighters were shot on Wednesday.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Birmingham firefighters have been transported to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald confirmed that Birmingham Police are conducting a shooting investigation at Station 9 in the Norwood community.

The shooting happened at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said the firefighters were “seriously injured” as a result of the shooting.

He said they are trying to determine who the suspect is and what the motivation was.

“At this point in time, we believe this might have been a targeted attack. We don’t know why it would be a targeted attack but that is one of the things we’re trying to determine at this point in time,” Thurmond said. “It’s very unusual for someone to target one of our fire stations.”

“In my 25 years on the job, this is my worst day, this is awful,” said Orlando Reynolds with BFRS.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

