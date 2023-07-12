Moundville woman arrested for practicing medicine without license

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County woman was arrested Tuesday for practicing medicine without a license.

Tuscaloosa police arrested 31-year old Ellory Kate Johnson of Moundville on two felony charges of practicing medicine or osteopathy without a license and attempt to commit a controlled substances crime.

“This lady does have a history in this area doing these sorts of things not necessarily to this degree but does have a history of doing fraudulent activity,” said Lt. Donny Emerson.

The break in the case for Tuscaloosa police came over the weekend when a patient tried to get a weight-loss drug allegedly prescribed by Johnson.

“One of the things that tipped us off somebody tried to get a prescription filled that she had written and the pharmacist knew something was off with the prescription, so they didn’t fill it,” said Lt. Emerson.

Armed with a search warrant, Lt. Emerson said investigators made a surprise visit to Mentor Up and arrested Johnson on the job on Tuesday.

“Kind of a mixture of upset, confused, defensive. She was upset and wanted to know what was going on,” said Lt. Emerson.

Lt. Emerson says the investigation is still wide open, meaning it’s not clear how many patients were prescribed medications. What they do know is this was potentially very dangerous, so many layers to pull back in the case.

“There is no telling what she may have prescribed to somebody. They could have had an allergic reaction. We don’t know how in-depth she went because doctors know how medications work,” said Lt. Emerson.

For now, Johnson faces two felonies with the possibility of more charges on the way and there remains the possibility additional arrests, according to Lt. Emerson.

Court records show Johnson’s bonds totaled $30,000 and she is now booked out of jail.

Investigators are asking anyone who has been treated by any individual there to call 205-248-4520 because you could be a potential witnesses in the ongoing investigation.

