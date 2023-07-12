Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in pool

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-year-old child has died after being found unresponsive in an above ground pool this past weekend.

At 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, Damarion Henry, 2, of Birmingham, was found unresponsive in an above ground pool at his residence in the 4500 block of 74th Place North.

He was transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where he later died early Tuesday morning.

