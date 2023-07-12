LawCall
Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in pool

Damarion Henry, 2, of Birmingham, has died after being found unresponsive in an above ground pool.
Damarion Henry, 2, of Birmingham, has died after being found unresponsive in an above ground pool.(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-year-old child has died after being found unresponsive in an above ground pool this past weekend.

At 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, Damarion Henry, 2, of Birmingham, was found unresponsive in an above ground pool at his residence in the 4500 block of 74th Place North.

He was transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where he later died early Tuesday morning.

