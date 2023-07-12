Senate Bill 56 will soon require school districts in Alabama to implement cameras in special needs classrooms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School districts across Alabama will soon be required to install cameras in special education classrooms after a new senate bill.

Senate Bill 56, just signed by Gov. Kay Ivey, allows school districts to apply for these cameras to be fully funded by the state.

Pelham Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter wants to implement these cameras in the school district. Ledbetter believes that the cameras are a win-win for parents, teachers, and students.

“I think this is something that’s a good thing, I think this is a place where technology can be used in a very positive way, and we will be looking to make that happen,” Ledbetter said. “We have to be careful with that and how we manage it, but we also want to manage it in a way that gives the most information to people that we can give them.”

If something were to happen, the addition of the cameras allow for proof to be provided explained Ledbetter. He says it is beneficial for the protection of both teachers and students.

“We have some students who can’t be advocates for themselves,” Ledbetter said.

And this protects them while also giving them a voice.

“Times have changed, technology has changed and it’s a protection for everyone,” Ledbetter said.

Superintendent Ledbetter said that they are waiting for more details to become available, but they look forward to making their security the best it can possibly be.

