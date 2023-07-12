New state of the art recreation center headed to Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders say that Rainbow City’s new recreation center is something residents of all ages can enjoy.

While finishing up plans for the city, leaders noticed a need for more activities in the community. Mayor Joe Taylor believes that the center was the best answer. Equipped with an Olympic pool, two indie basketball courts, and an indoor track, the center is meeting a critical need and improving the quality of life for neighbors.

“Recreation in Rainbow City is a key interval part of what we do. We’re an outside city. We have up to 12 to 15 thousand per week come into the Rainbow City to recreate it,” says Mayor Ford. “To go to our trails, to go to take part in organized sports, and we’re going to add a rec-center for that.”

The center will be adjacent to the city’s education corridor, near the new site for the Challenger Center and its brand-new youth sports facility. They plan to open next summer.

