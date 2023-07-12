Neighbors in the east Alabama community fear losing homes to the proposed Alabama Power hydroelectric facility

STEELE, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors in the east Alabama community of Steele are expressing their concerns to Alabama Power regarding a proposed reservoir project that could have an impact on their properties. The Chandler Mountain Project, as outlined on its official website, aims to generate 1,600 megawatts of power and is described as a significant undertaking that has the potential to provide electricity to approximately 400,000 homes, according to an Alabama Power representative.

According to the official website, the project entails the construction of a pumped storage hydroelectric generating facility, involving the establishment of new water storage, water conveyance, and generation facilities in locations where such infrastructure currently does not exist. Specifically, the proposed Chandler Mountain Project is planned to be situated on Little Canoe Creek East in Etowah and St. Clair Counties, near the town of Steele, Alabama. The project’s components include an upper dam creating a 526-acre lined upper reservoir, an underground powerhouse equipped with four reversible pump turbines, four dam sections forming an approximately 1,090-acre lower reservoir, a supplemental water source conveyance structures spanning about 6 miles, and various transmission-related structures and facilities.

As the Chandler Mountain Project is still in the planning and design phase, Alabama Power does not have final details regarding the facility’s size or the specific land required for the project. However, information will be shared with stakeholders during the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) licensing process, which is expected to span the next 5-10 years, the website said. The project area identified in the Pre-Application Document encompasses lands and waters that may be affected by the proposed construction and operation of the project. Alabama Power said it would assess potential impacts on the project area throughout the FERC licensing process, as required by FERC guidelines.

Despite the ongoing planning, some residents expressed dissatisfaction with the project during a listening session held at the Rainbow City Community Center, where Alabama Power and FERC representatives were present.

“Have any of you been to Steele?” a resident cried. “Have you looked at our land? Have you looked at our homes?”

Concerns were raised regarding the potential effects on their land and homes, with residents emphasizing their reluctance to give up private properties. They also voiced fears of flooding and the displacement of individuals as a result of the reservoir construction.

Caitlyn Morrow, a 5th-generation resident, highlighted the perceived indifference of the involved companies, stating, “It’s going to displace a lot of people. It’s going to rip a lot of people out of their homes. These companies, they just don’t care”.

In response to the residents’ concerns, a representative from Alabama Power acknowledged the opposition and encouraged residents to submit their comments during the licensing process.

The licensing process, as indicated on the official project website, can be a lengthy endeavor, often taking more than a decade to complete, encompassing licensing, design, and construction stages. Alabama Power anticipates the ILP, or Integrated Licensing Process, facilitated by FERC, to be employed for the Chandler Mountain Project. The ILP aims to streamline the process while ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of all potentially affected resources. It emphasizes early issue identification, and collaborative involvement of stakeholders such as state and federal resource agencies, NGOs, Native American tribes, and the public, the website stated.

The FERC licensing process for the Chandler Mountain Project officially commenced with the submission of the Notification of Intent and Pre-Application Document on April 14, 2023. Alabama Power expects the preparation and filing of the license application to take approximately 4-5 years, followed by an additional 2-4 years for FERC to reach a licensing decision. Construction can only commence after license issuance and the completion of all necessary regulatory approvals, with Alabama Power estimating a construction timeline of 5-7 years subsequent to the issuance of the FERC license.

For further details, visit the official project website.

