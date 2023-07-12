LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Michigan State hosts Universal Food Forum in D.C

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Michigan State University Assistant Dean Dr. Karim Maredia said the three C’s of climate, COVID, and conflict are causing issues for global food systems. And they can’t solve those problems without starting a conversation.

Maredia said food systems have modern problems, from a war in Ukraine to a global pandemic, requiring modern solutions.

“We need to look at the role that science, technology and innovation can play for addressing these solutions.”

Maredia says Michigan State is an international university, so they need to be a leader in collaboration on food system solutions. The university held a Universal Food Forum in Washington D.C. where university leaders collaborated with White House and U.S. Department of Agriculture staff on ways to improve the current food environment.

“No one can do it alone,” Maredia said. “We all need to work together. All the stake holders, academia, the industry, the government.”

U.S Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack said collaboration across the industry, especially on managing climate change, is good for everyone.

Thomas Vilsack: U.S. Secretary of Agriculture

“By doing it right, we’re going to reduce the risk of the climate crisis,” Vilsack said. “We’ll be able to adapt and mitigate more effectively. We’ll have higher farm incomes, and we’ll allow the U.S. to provide global leadership.”

Maredia said, at the end of the day, these conversations will benefit consumers at the grocery store.

“We need to do more research, and find out what are the roadblocks of people getting access to safe and nutritious food.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Birmingham Police on the scene at BFRS Station 9 where two firefighters were shot on Wednesday.
2 Birmingham firefighters shot, transported to UAB Hospital
Montgomery police took an 8-year-old boy into custody following a stolen vehicle crash in the...
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery carjacking, police chase
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack.
Deputy dies after inmate strangles him with handcuffs during escape attempt, officials say

Latest News

Michigan State hosts Universal Food Forum in D.C
An early morning fog rises where 17 memorial crosses were placed for the 17 students and...
Reenactment of Parkland school massacre on campus will be allowed as part of lawsuit against deputy
Birmingham Police on the scene at BFRS Station 9 where two firefighters were shot on Wednesday.
2 Birmingham firefighters shot, transported to UAB Hospital
House Homeland chair continues crusade against Secretary Mayorkas
House Homeland chair continues crusade against Secretary Mayorkas