Mayor will prepare a report on programs designed to prevent violent crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are concerned following another weekend of deadly violence and recent crimes involving children.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, councilors discussed the recent violent crime in Birmingham, and what can be done about it. The council is now officially requesting that Mayor Randall Woodfin provide them with an update on how different city-funded anti-violence programs are doing.

Mayor Woodfin’s report would be shared at the August Committee of the Whole meeting. The update would include programs like Common Ground, and Restore. Both programs designed to give folks, especially young people better ways of handling conflict. There is also a hospital-linked violence intervention program and safe haven program.

The council members say that they want to learn the latest on the programs. They hope that the Mayor’s report will show the public that the city is working on finding solutions.

“I think you all, and the public also deserve some plain talk and some of these situations I am not sure how the government can prevent or predict, or stop and I wish we could. I wish adults would make better decisions,” said Mayor Woodfin.

Mayor Woodfin also says he has struggled with figuring out what to say on the loss of life that has occurred in the city recently. He says that in a six-day window the city had a both a 3 and 4-year-old child accidentally shot. With both of those tragedies in mind, Mayor Woodfin urged those at home to secure your firearms and prevent further accidental shootings.

