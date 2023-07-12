LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man charged after violently killing kitten in Athens

He admitted to killing the cat out of anger.
He admitted to killing the cat out of anger.(Athens Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Athens is facing criminal charges for intentionally killing a kitten.

Vince Allan Griffin, 30, has been charged following an investigation by the Athens Police Department through a surveillance video from a local business spotting a deceased kitten in the parking lot on July 6. From the video, it was made aware the animal was killed intentionally and violently.

On July 11, Griffin was located and questioned by APD and admitted to killing the cat out of anger.

He has been charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Birmingham Police on the scene at BFRS Station 9 where two firefighters were shot on Wednesday.
2 Birmingham firefighters shot, transported to UAB Hospital
Montgomery police took an 8-year-old boy into custody following a stolen vehicle crash in the...
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery carjacking, police chase
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack.
Deputy dies after inmate strangles him with handcuffs during escape attempt, officials say
FILE - Andrea Evans is seen at the 2019 Daytime Programming Peer Group Celebration on...
Soap star Andrea Evans dies at 66, reports say

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
2 firefighters in hospital after suspected targeted attack
Two Birmingham firefighters shot, transported to UAB Hospital
Two Birmingham firefighters shot, transported to UAB Hospital
Birmingham Police on the scene at BFRS Station 9 where two firefighters were shot on Wednesday.
2 Birmingham firefighters shot, transported to UAB Hospital
Source: WBRC video
Backpack Connections hosting back-to-school supply drive