First Alert Weather: Scattered storms Wednesday afternoon and evening

We are starting out the day slightly warmer than yesterday. Temperatures are in the upper 60s in parts of northeast Alabama. The rest of Central Alabama is starting out in the low-to-mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. We are watching a disturbance to our west producing heavy rainfall in parts of southern Arkansas this morning. The latest trends are showing some of this energy making its way into west Alabama by this afternoon and evening. It’ll likely result in scattered showers and thunderstorms.

We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it’ll likely feel like it is near 100°F. I’ve increased our rain chance to 40 percent this afternoon with the best coverage likely in west-southwest Alabama today. I can’t rule out an isolated strong storm capable of producing strong winds and frequent lightning.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

Winds today are forecast to come in from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we’ll hold on to a 20 to 30 percent chance for an isolated storm around 7 p.m. with temperatures cooling into the low-to-mid 80s.

Scattered Storms Expected Thursday: The latest guidance is now showing a higher chance to see scattered showers and storms tomorrow. We could be tracking some showers and storms impacting us Thursday morning with temperatures starting out in the mid 70s. I’ve increased our rain chances to 60 percent tomorrow with storms possibly continuing into the afternoon and evening hours.

Tomorrow's Forecast - 11 a.m. (WBRC)

I doubt it’ll be a washout tomorrow, but plan for storms to be scattered across central Alabama. We will likely end up mostly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Winds are forecast to continue from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. An isolated strong or severe storm is possible tomorrow. The main threat will be strong winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Unsettled Weather Continues Friday and into the Weekend: If you don’t see any rain today or tomorrow, you’ll have several opportunities going into the weekend.

We will hold on to a 50 percent chance for storms on Friday with highs in the lower 90s. I think our best chance to see stormy weather could occur Saturday as a weak front approaches Central Alabama. Rain chances are up to 60 percent Saturday with rain backing off a little to 40 percent Sunday. Storms over the weekend will likely produce heavy rain and the low-end threat for a strong or severe storm. If you plan on being outside over the weekend, please monitor the forecasts. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors!

The weekend won’t be a washout. We should see several hours of dry weather. I think the greatest chance to see rain may likely occur along and south of Interstate 20/59 Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend are forecast to climb into the lower 90s with a heat index around 100° to 105°F. The good news about the rain is that it’ll help to cool us off.

Potential Rainfall: The latest guidance shows rainfall totals adding up to around one to two inches across most of Central Alabama over the next five to seven days. Higher totals will be possible in west Alabama.

Potential Rainfall (WBRC)

The Weather Prediction Center is now highlighting the chance to see two to three inches in parts of Pickens, Sumter, Greene, and Hale counties.

Drier and Hotter Next Week: As we head into next week, the pattern will likely begin to become drier and hotter. We are only expecting an isolated storm chance next Monday through Wednesday. With high pressure building across the Deep South, temperatures will likely trend warmer. We could see highs in the low to mid 90s for the first half of the week. Long-range weather models hint that it could end up hotter by the end of next week with spots in the Southeast approaching the triple digits.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain mostly quiet as we head into the middle of July. Water temperatures are extremely warm in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean, and for most of the tropical Atlantic. Sea-surface temperatures are actually in the low to mid 90s off the Florida Keys which is very unusual! It’s something to watch because the warm water can help fuel and intensify developing tropical systems. The good news is that we aren’t monitoring anything that could develop and impact the United States.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

Long-range models are hinting that an area of low pressure could form in the northern Atlantic over the next three to five days. It will likely remain several hundred miles northeast of Bermuda and will not impact the United States. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 50 percent - medium chance- to develop over the next seven days. Models hint at this system developing, so we could have another named storm. The next name on the list is “Don”.

Hurricane season normally ramps up in August and September and comes to an end on November 30th.

