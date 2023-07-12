LawCall
Faith leaders react to Senator Tuberville’s white nationalist comments

Reaction is coming in from some faith leaders in Alabama condemning the white nationalist comments made by Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville.(CNN)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Some faith leaders in Alabama are condemning the white nationalist comments made by Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville.

Daniel Schwartz, the executive director of Faith in Action in Alabama, a group working to dismantle systemic racism in the state, called white nationalism a “deadly plague”. He said that for centuries it has shaped systems both nationally and in Alabama. Schwartz believes that Tuberville’s hesitation to condemn it is disturbing. It is important for Black and Brown Alabamians to be heard and respected by their representatives at the highest levels, according to Schwartz.

“Faith in Action Alabama are certainly very troubled by Senator Tuberville’s equivocating on this issue for several days. White nationalism by definition is racist. This is larger than Senator Tuberville equivocation, but it is very concerning that a U.S Senator was unable to make a clear statement that white nationalism is racist,” Schwartz said.

On Tuesday, Tuberville condemned white nationalists after making comments during an interview with CNN on Monday. It all stems from a recent Alabama radio interview where he made remarks about white nationalists in an interview about his blockade of military nominees.

In the wake of Tuberville’s comments, Schwartz would like to see him take a lead role in looking at systems in place, laws, and policies to make sure the country and Alabama are providing pathways of opportunity for everyone. Schwartz also wants to see the state eliminate holidays that honor confederate figures.

