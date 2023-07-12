City Council gives BJCC $5 million to help push amphitheater project forward

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders are keeping their promise to provide $5 million toward the development of an amphitheater. The city will work with the BJCC to make the project happen.

The BJCC will now work to finalize the agreement with the operating partner, Live Nation. They will also work on securing financing for the rest of the project.

While the council did pass Tuesday’s items, a few concerns were raised. Chief among the concerns was the issue of parking.

“We always build these things and then react instead of using a little bit of foresight and doing something about the issues that we know are going to come up,” said Councilor Valerie Abbott.

While others raised concerns on parking, Councilor Abbott was the one council member who voted against the project. Still, the Mayor believes it will not be an issue.

“On this site, or within walking distance of this site there are four parking decks. They all have to be reimagined, reinvested in and I think once they are up you’ll see some leveling off of some of the parking concerns,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin.

For councilman Hunter Williams it was an easy choice, and he believes the project will be a huge economic driver for the city.

“We can sit where we are. We can continue to neglect a neighborhood that has not seen a viable investment or we can do what the council chose to do today. Which is actually invest in this neighborhood,” said City Councilman Hunter Williams.

It was a decision that made BJCC executive Director Tad Snider very happy. He says the goal is now to bid the project later this year, with construction beginning hopefully sometime early next year.

“We’re really moving towards, and I mentioned it in the council meeting, making some of these big projects happen. That is exciting for the city,” said BJCC Executive Director Tad Snider.

If all that goes according to plan Snider says the amphitheater could open by the Summer of 2025.

