Trace Barnett of the The Bitter Socialite shows us show to can garden fresh tomatoes.

Ingredients:

Fresh garden tomatoes, 8-12 pounds cores and ends removed

Water

Lemon juice or citric acid (optional)

Salt (optional)

Glass canning jars with lids and bands, quart jars preferably. Will make 12-18 quarts

Directions:

Start by washing the tomatoes thoroughly and removing any stems or blemishes. Blanch the tomatoes by placing them in boiling water for about 1 minute, then transfer them to an ice bath to cool quickly. This will help in removing the tomato skins easily. Peel the tomatoes by gently removing the skin with a knife or your fingers. Cut out the core if desired, but it’s not necessary. Prepare the canning jars by washing them with hot soapy water and sterilizing them. You can do this by boiling the jars in a large pot of water for 10 minutes, or by running them through a dishwasher cycle. Fill the sterilized jars with the peeled tomatoes, leaving about 1/2 inch (1.25 cm) of headspace at the top. If desired, you can add a pinch of salt to each jar for flavor enhancement. Optional step: To ensure safe acidity levels for canning, add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or 1/4 teaspoon of citric acid to each pint-sized (500 ml) jar. For quart-sized (1 liter) jars, use 2 tablespoons of lemon juice or 1/2 teaspoon of citric acid. Pour boiling water over the tomatoes in the jars, leaving 1/2 inch (1.25 cm) of headspace. Use a non-metallic utensil to remove any air bubbles by gently running it around the inside edges of the jars. Wipe the rims of the jars with a clean, damp cloth to ensure a proper seal. Place the lids on the jars and tighten the bands firmly, but not overly tight. Process the jars in a boiling water bath canner. Ensure that the jars are completely covered with water, and bring the water to a rolling boil. Process pint-sized jars for approximately 35-45 minutes, and quart-sized jars for 45-55 minutes. After the processing time, carefully remove the jars from the canner and place them on a towel or cooling rack. Allow them to cool undisturbed for 12-24 hours. Check the jars for proper seals by pressing down on the center of each lid. If the lid is firm and doesn’t flex, the jar is sealed. Any unsealed jars should be refrigerated and consumed within a few days.

Properly sealed jars can be stored in a cool, dark place for up to one year. Enjoy your preserved garden tomatoes in soups, sauces, or any recipe that calls for delicious tomatoes!

