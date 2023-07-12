LawCall
Backpack Connections hosting back-to-school supply drive

Backpack Connections hosting school supply drive until July 24
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School hasn’t started yet for the fall but school supply drives are underway in many communities.

In Tuscaloosa, one group kicked things off with a ceremony Tuesday that included kids pushing a car through a mall.

Backpack Connections partnered with Alabama One Aspire Foundation to help around 2,000 students have all the supplies they need when classes resume.

While no driving is allowed in Tuscaloosa’s University Mall, WBRC was there when members of the Alpha Esquire Group from Hale County High School pushed the Supershare Bug around.

Volunteers with Backpack Connections want that colorful, logo-decked out car to get folks’ attention. They also want people to fill it with donated school supplies, too.

The kickoff ceremony brings awareness that getting some things for school can be a challenge for some families. Those supplies will go to students in Tuscaloosa City and County schools and some outside the area.

“Our goal is always they have what they need before they go to school,” explained Pam Rogers with Backpack Connections. “If they show up on a bus, we want them to get off the bus with their supplies in hand.”

School supplies and cash donations can be dropped off in person at the Apples for Education desk at the University Mall atrium between now and July 24 after the the tax-free weekend for school supplies ends.

