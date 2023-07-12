ALEA explains criteria behind issuing AMBER alerts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a situation where hours and minutes count, many are asking law enforcement what it takes for an AMBER alert to be issued.

It is a tool that law enforcement did not always have, but now millions can be on the lookout for specific people or cars in the most dire situations.

“I do believe the tool is working and its working well,” said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett. “However, there are some parameters that are built into that, and there is a process.”

It is a process that Sgt. Jeremy Burkett says has sped up in recent years, but can still take some time.

ALEA shared all the criteria that must be met before an AMBER alert is sent:

Law enforcement officials have a reasonable belief that an abduction occurred. Law enforcement officials believe that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. Enough descriptive information exists about the victim and the abductor The victim of the abduction is a child age 17 years or younger The child’s name and other critical data elements have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC)

“Those officers have to take the time to validate that hey a child is actually in danger, that there is some type of immediate risk to that child,” explained Sgt. Burkett. “Are they 17 years or younger? Hey, do we have a recent photo? We’ve got a description. What did they have on? Where were they last seen? We’ve got to validate all the information.”

On top of gathering and validating it all, they must then get in touch with their many partners.

“We’ve got to work with the radio stations,” he said. “We’ve got to work with the telecommunication companies. We’ve got to work with the Alabama Broadcasters Association. We work with the Alabama Department of Transportation that way if you’re traveling in a vehicle and you’re going down the interstate, you see it on the message board.”

The sergeant says there are many levers that must be pulled to allow an AMBER alert to reach millions of people all at once.

“It takes time. There are human beings that are involved in that process. There’s got to be a quality control aspect to it.” he explained. “We’re really just trying to better serve the public and help bring these children back to their families.”

Sgt. Burkett says AMBER alerts have come a long way since they were first introduced, and they are continuing to review and refine them. He says the process will only get better and quicker over time.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.