Used Car Prices declining slowly, expert offers tips to find the best deal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After experiencing skyrocketing prices, the used car market is poised for a much-anticipated correction. A recent report from Cox Automotive indicates that used car prices are expected to decrease by an average of 2.5% in the coming months, providing opportunities for savvy buyers to find more affordable options.

Brian Moody, Executive Editor of Autotrader.com explains, “We’re still seeing an average transaction price for used cars around the 27-thousand mark.” He attributes the current surge in used car prices to robust demand driven by the global chip shortage, which has disrupted new car production.

Moody advises buyers to adopt a strategic approach, saying, “If you want a full-size pickup or full-size SUV, same goes for minivans - if you buy the type of vehicle everybody else wants, there’s probably not many deals to be had.” Instead, he recommends focusing on sedans or hatchbacks such as the Honda Accord, Subaru Impreza, or Toyota Corolla to increase the chances of securing attractive deals.

Moody also highlights an intriguing alternative, stating, “The interest rate on used cars is much higher than the interest rates on new cars. So, if the prices are similar and you’re going to make payments over a longer period of time, and you’re the type of person that doesn’t pay cash, you might want to look at a new car.” He suggests that exploring new car options may prove financially advantageous, as lower-priced new cars can offer better interest rates and lower costs over time.

While the decline in used car prices is anticipated, Moody cautions that it hasn’t fully materialized yet. Nevertheless, recent decreases in the price of used wholesale cars indicate a potential shift that could translate into lower prices for consumers in the near future.

To navigate the current used car market effectively, experts suggest the following strategies: First, remain flexible with criteria, consider alternative makes, models, or model years. Second, engage in thorough comparison shopping, exploring prices from various dealerships to identify the most favorable offers. Third, keep an open mind about purchasing from private sellers, as they often provide better deals than dealerships. Finally, buyers should be prepared to negotiate with sellers to secure the best possible price.

Additionally, for those seeking specific makes or models, manufacturers’ websites offer valuable resources. Certified pre-owned (CPO) cars, which undergo manufacturer inspections and often come with warranties, can be found through these channels, potentially providing an attractive option for buyers.

As the used car market faces an imminent price correction, informed and patient consumers can take advantage of these shifts to secure a great deal on a used vehicle in 2023. By employing a strategic approach, remaining adaptable, and being prepared to negotiate, buyers have the opportunity to navigate the market successfully and find the perfect used car at an affordable price.

