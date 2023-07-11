LawCall
String of vehicle break-ins in Tuscaloosa

Police investigating string of car break-ins
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Department is launching an investigation after a string of car break-ins. 10 vehicle break-ins over the weekend resulted in broken windows and stolen items.

Tuscaloosa PD say that in the last three weeks they have had anywhere from 20 to 30 car break-ins, and the majority of those break-ins were broken out windows.

One recent break-in case happened at Crimson Commons on 9th Street sometime between 11 p.m. last Thursday to around 5 a.m. last Friday. During that one incident, police say that seven vehicles were broken into. Later in the weekend, three more vehicles were burglarized at Oak Trace Apartments and a couple of cars were hit in the Fresh Market parking lot off McFarland.

Investigators say they have good leads in those two cases. Items stolen included weapons and purses.

“It’s more of looking for the quick crime, the quick grab, quick money. They love to steal guns. We always tell people to lock your car doors. Obviously they’re breaking the windows doesn’t help but if people would just take their firearms out of their car when they leave it unoccupied it would help because those firearms lead to other crimes,” said Lt. Donny Emerson.

Lt. Donny Emerson said that the Crimson Commons case appeared to be the work of two or three suspects, likely juveniles. No arrests have been made in that case or the Oak Trace car break-ins. However, a juvenile was a arrested in connection with some car break-ins near campus about two weeks ago.

