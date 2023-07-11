Salon raises $1,300 to help hairstylist pay for her mom’s funeral expenses

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Salon 925 in Tuscaloosa came together in support of one of their stylists.

Quita Mack, a hairstylist at the salon, lost her mother after she was shot and killed a week ago in Birmingham. In support of the stylist, Salon 925 held a fish-fry to raise money to help Mack with her mom’s funeral expenses.

Studio 925 owner Terri Thomas spearheaded the fish-fry on Friday. She said that even after the event ended, donations were still coming in. The money was counted, collected and formally given to Mack late Monday, July 10.

The salon ended up raising around $1,300. Mack said she was grateful for the outpouring of support. She says the money will help to give her mom a dignified farewell. Mack says this amount, plus the amount raised so far from the GoFundMe account is close to the $10,000 that is needed to hold the funeral for her mom.

“I am grateful for what they did. We reached out to the community for help and they did exactly what I asked, so I am very grateful, thankful and overjoyed. I am surprised because you know when you go through something like this you kind of in the air about the overall outcome of what something could be so you really just be grateful for whatever you get,” said Mack.

Birmingham PD said that Sherry Body was 50 years old when she was shot and killed a little more than a week ago. Edward Bell Myles, Junior has been charged with the murder.

Body’s funeral is set for Saturday at Wills Funeral Home in Northport, according to Mack.

