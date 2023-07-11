LawCall
Portion of popular road closes in the Magic City for storm water drainage repair

The issue of drainage and flooding remains a focus for Birmingham city leaders
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard will be closed for two weeks between 8th Court South and 10th Avenue South. With the area fenced off, contractors are starting to complete some storm drain work near the Southern Research campus.

“Brasfield & Gorrie is working on storm drainage improvements for Southern Research’s ongoing campus expansion, which will benefit Birmingham, Alabama, and communities far beyond as this nonprofit scientific research organization continues to grow,” said Brasfield & Gorrie Regional Vice President and Division Manager Robby Hayes.

Detour signs have already been placed in the area.

The drainage work comes after a weekend of rain once again reminded community members of the city’s ability to flood. Councilor Crystal Smitherman says that is exactly why the issue remains a huge focus for the city of Birmingham. She says that historically, the Five Points community is one of the areas that struggles with severe flooding and she hopes that as businesses expand and the city gets more funding, more projects like this one can happen.

“Our drainage system is over a century years old and since we have not really had the opportunity to improve it, that is why we are having all this bad flooding. That is why we want to make sure everything is up to date, properly working so we don’t have anymore floods,” said Councilwoman Smitherman.

She says if you know of a drain with issues, contact 311 so the city can get workers out to clear up any blockages.

