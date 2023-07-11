LawCall
Parrish PD: Search underway for 9-month-old child kidnapped Monday evening

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Parrish Police Department is looking for a 9-month-old child they say was kidnapped Monday evening.

The child is described as a white female and is approximately 20 pounds.

According to reports, the child was taken from a residence on Crest Avenue at around 6:50 p.m. The child was taken in a white 2009 Lexus RX350 with the tag number: 3880AR8. According to Parrish PD, the vehicle has damage on the rear passenger side that appears to be taped with clear tape.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Parrish Police Department at 205-686-9991 or 911.

The search is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

****updated photograph**** The Parrish Police Department is on the scene of a 9 month old child that was kidnapped at...

Posted by Parrish Police Department on Monday, July 10, 2023

