New water treatment plant coming to Gadsden; residents asking for a faster resolution

Removing pollution from water supply in Gadsden
By Bria Chatman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors in Gadsden are calling for more to be done regarding their water. Forever chemicals, also known as PFAS, have been found, and now one community leader is asking the city to provide residents with filtration systems.

Last week, Joseph Cole spoke out at a Gadsden’s City Council meeting, calling on the council and water board to provide residents with a way to filter the water they use in their homes. A representative with Gadsden Water Works said that is not a good idea.

Cole also questions how much the board received from last year’s lawsuit settlement against 3M and other companies for water pollution in the Coosa River.

Although the amount is still unknown, Mike McGill with Gadsden Water says they are using the money to fund a new reverse osmosis treatment facility, which will help remove PFAS from drinking water.

But neighbors say that’s not enough.

“About the water filters, they can use it in the refrigerators and also a water filter for the house,” says Cole. “I requested the council use some of their discretionary funds to help these individuals.”

McGill says the process is not that simple.

“When people use reverse osmosis systems in the home, in many cases, it works just fine. In some cases, they’re not maintaining it properly,” says McGill. “They’re actually getting higher doses of PFAS in their water. It’s important to point out that the water still meets and exceeds all state and federal standards when it comes to water quality.”

The new treatment facility in Gadsden is still in the early-design stages, but they expect it to take two to three years to build once the design proposal is approved.

