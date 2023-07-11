LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Massive white oak clips man’s home in Tuscaloosa

Massive white oak clips man’s home in Tuscaloosa
Massive white oak clips man’s home in Tuscaloosa(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man had a close call Sunday night.

Retired Tuscaloosa police officer Bobby Hoggle was at home when a huge white oak tree fell between his home and his neighbor’s house.

Hoggle’s home sustained some damage to the eaves. Bobby Hoggle said that he is not entirely convinced it was the wind that totally knocked the tree down. He thinks that the amount of rainfall in the area has contributed to the tree falling.

Hoggle said he never heard the tree fall, and he only learned of it when his neighbor called him.

“Monica called and said we got a tree down on the house. I said ‘no’, but I went out on the deck back there and there it was. I couldn’t even get in the backyard in the lower drive. I took a saw, cut a few limbs to get in there,” explained Hoggle.

Bobby Hoggle says the tree that fell was at least 80 years old. He’s not sure dollar-wise how much it will take to repair the damage to the his home.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodlawn Double Shooting
Birmingham PD: Woman, man killed in domestic dispute
Monday back to work-cast
First Alert: Showers and storms continue overnight with patchy fog possible Monday morning
Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.
Toddler found dead in canal after wandering away from father at football field
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom

Latest News

Fourth of July holiday weekend traffic numbers
ALEA sees decrease in Fourth of July fatality numbers compared to last year
Work to improve storm drainage underway in Five Points South
Portion of popular road closes in the Magic City for storm water drainage repair
Removing pollution from water supply in Gadsden
New water treatment plant coming to Gadsden; residents asking for a faster resolution
Parish PD searching for kidnapped 9-month-old
Parrish PD: Search underway for 9-month-old child kidnapped Monday evening