Massive white oak clips man’s home in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man had a close call Sunday night.

Retired Tuscaloosa police officer Bobby Hoggle was at home when a huge white oak tree fell between his home and his neighbor’s house.

Hoggle’s home sustained some damage to the eaves. Bobby Hoggle said that he is not entirely convinced it was the wind that totally knocked the tree down. He thinks that the amount of rainfall in the area has contributed to the tree falling.

Hoggle said he never heard the tree fall, and he only learned of it when his neighbor called him.

“Monica called and said we got a tree down on the house. I said ‘no’, but I went out on the deck back there and there it was. I couldn’t even get in the backyard in the lower drive. I took a saw, cut a few limbs to get in there,” explained Hoggle.

Bobby Hoggle says the tree that fell was at least 80 years old. He’s not sure dollar-wise how much it will take to repair the damage to the his home.

