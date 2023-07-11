First Alert Weather: Sunshine and highs near 90 Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting out the morning with very comfortable temperatures for July 11th!

Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 60s for areas along and north of Interstate 20/59. Areas to the south are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Our average low for this time of the year is 72° F. I’m not seeing much fog this morning, but we can’t rule out isolated patches of fog this morning before 9 a.m. We had a weak cold front move through yesterday bringing us slightly drier air from the north.

Planning Out The Day (WBRC)

High pressure will build in across the Southeast limiting our chances to see rain today. We are looking at a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with highs approaching 90°F. Isolated showers will be possible in far south Alabama this afternoon. Humidity will be around, but it won’t feel incredibly muggy. The heat index today will likely climb into the low to mid 90s. Winds will come from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we will likely remain dry with temperatures cooling off into the lower 80s by 7 p.m.

Isolated Storms Possible Wednesday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly clear and dry with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. I think we will end up with a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. It’ll be a hot afternoon. Humidity levels will begin to climb a little tomorrow afternoon, so it is possible it could feel like it is near 100°F in some spots.

First Alert Heat Index (WBRC)

We are introducing a 20 percent chance for a few storms tomorrow afternoon. The areas that have the best chance to see rain will likely occur in parts of west Alabama.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the heat and humidity that will likely increase across Alabama by the middle and end of the week.

We are looking at morning temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures Wednesday through the weekend will likely climb into the low to mid 90s. With increasing humidity levels, the heat index will likely climb near 105°F by Thursday and Friday. We may see some heat advisories across parts of Central Alabama later this week. Just remember that you’ll need to take several breaks and stay hydrated if you plan on working outdoors this week.

Storm Chances Increasing: We will likely have several opportunities to see showers and storms for the second half of the week and going into the weekend. We’ll have to watch storm clusters develop to our northwest and sweep into the Southeast starting Wednesday and continuing into the weekend. Storms that develop could become strong and severe thanks to all of the heat and humidity that will likely build across the Southeast. The main threats will be damaging winds and frequent lightning.

Potential Rainfall (WBRC)

Rain chances Thursday is up to 40 percent. We could see slightly higher coverage Friday through Monday with storm chances around 50 to 60 percent. Rainfall totals over the next five to seven days could add up to one to two inches across Central Alabama. Timing and coverage of rain chances remain tricky in this pattern. Plan for changes in our forecast for the upcoming weekend as we gain confidence on the overall pattern.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain mostly quiet as we head into the middle of July. Water temperatures are extremely warm in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean, and for most of the tropical Atlantic. It’s something to watch because the warm water can help fuel and intensify developing tropical systems. The good news is that we aren’t monitoring anything that could develop and impact the United States.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

Long-range models are hinting that an area of low pressure could form in the northern Atlantic by the middle and end of this week. It will likely remain several hundred miles northeast of Bermuda and will not impact the United States. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 50 percent chance to develop over the next seven days. Models do show this system developing, so we could have another named storm. Hurricane season normally ramps up in August and September and comes to an end on November 30.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Apple and Android devices for the latest weather information.

Have a great Tuesday!

