Birmingham Police investigating weekend homicide

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting an investigation after a homicide that occurred on Saturday, May 27.

Authorities have identified the victim as 21-year-old Jerrmarius Deonta Sills, of Birmingham, Alabama.

Police say around 5:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 Block of Avenue L on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and found Sills suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews arrived on the scene and transported Sills to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Friday, July 7, UAB Hospital staff pronounced Sills dead.

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests Sills was targeted by multiple suspects.

No one is in custody.

If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

